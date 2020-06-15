© Provided by Agencia .

Miami, Jun 14 . .- Supporters of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, celebrated their 74th birthday on Sunday with caravans of cars, motorcycles, vans, trucks and boats in different parts of Florida.

In The Villages, a community in central Florida where only people over 55 can live, the demonstration was in golf carts, a vehicle widely used in that Republican stronghold and also alluding to Trump’s fondness for that sport.

On the coast, the celebrations were by boat with the insignia of the United States, which celebrates this Sunday precisely the Day of the Flag, and banners with the legend Trump 2020, referring to the reelection that the president will seek in the elections of November 3 in front of to Democrat Joseph Biden, who was vice president with Barack Obama,

One of the « Trumptillas », as the Hispanic Carlos Gavidia, promoter of these pro-Trump fleets, has named it, was on the channel between the West Palm Beach coast and the island of Palm Beach, where the residence and private club Mar- A-Lago, owned by the President, displaying flags with the bars and stars and banners in favor of the President.

Trump spent this weekend at his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has a golf course.

In Miami, the 74 years of Trump were celebrated with another « Trumptilla », caravans of vehicles of all kinds and a concentration of about a hundred people in the place where the statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León, discoverers of America and Florida, respectively, they were vandalized last week by protesters against racism and police violence.

In that place, located in Bayside Park, in the heart of Miami, another Hispanic, Evelio Medina called today for the defenders of « law and order », as opposed to the protesters of the « Black Lifes Matter » movement (the life of African Americans matters) protesting against racism and police violence.

Around a hundred people responded to the summons and gathered on the shores of Biscayne Bay with ten of the « Trumptilla » ships.

Signs such as « The Lives of (Police) Officers Matter », « Trump 2020 », « Let’s Keep America Great » and « We Don’t Need Community Police » could be read on protesters’ banners.

While very close to there, at the monument known as the Torch of Freedom, followers of the Black Lifes Matter movement gathered in a new protest to call for an end to racism and structural changes in the police and the country, as they have been doing since that African American George Floyd died in Minneapolis in late May from police action.

In a message, the president on Sunday highlighted « the incredible achievements » and contributions of the US Army, which he congratulated on completing 245 years of being created to fight in this nation’s war of independence (1775-1783) today.

« In the 245 years since then, the Army has helped defend our freedom around the world and has made countless contributions to the security of our nation and the American way of life, » Trump said.

