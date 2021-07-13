Trump supported the Cuban people and urged Biden to stand up to the Castro regime

Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Monday that the current US president, Joe Biden, “must confront the communist regime” of Cuba and showed his solidarity with the protesters and with “the Cuban people.”

In a brief statement, Trump, during whose administration the measures against the island were redoubled, accused the current occupant of the White House and the Democratic Party of having campaigned to reverse his “very tough position on Cuba.”

“I support the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom,” he wrote.

Trump’s message comes shortly after Biden demanded that the Cuban government avoid “violence” in its “attempt to silence” the unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba, for which he once again expressed all his support.

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything similar to these protests in a long, long time, or maybe ever, frankly, “Biden said in statements to the press during an event at the White House.

In the act, the president was asked precisely about when he would be willing to change the policy towards Cuba of his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), to which Biden avoided responding directly.

“We will have more to say about Cuba and Haiti as this week progresses. Stay tuned, ”he settled.