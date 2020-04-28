This could apply to any state that provides protection to undocumented migrants, especially minor Dreamers, the president said.

President Donald Trump declared that the federal resources that will be delivered to the states they will only benefit those who present financial problems due to the Covid-19 and not for other reasons, such as those that have sanctuary cities that protect migrants.

At a press conference, after his meeting with the Governor of Florida at the White House, the President assured that any state that has these protection spaces, especially the minor Dreamers of the Obama administration, they must put on the negotiating table eliminate their Sanctuary conditions to receive resources.

Regarding cities, he said that they are “something to talk about, where criminals are protected, protected from persecution.” Although this It is not the first time that he has made this threat, in 2017 signed an executive order that these cities do not receive tax resources if they maintained the protection of migrants.

This afternoon he stated that the same states where the sanctuary cities are “do not know that they have a problem” by maintaining these spaces where the authorities should not ask about the immigration status of the inhabitants

The president spoke about the Payroll Protection Program (PPP.) During the press conference on Tuesday. He claimed he has saved 30 million jobs or more as American companies deemed nonessential were forced to shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The first round of financing helped more than 1.6 million small businesses with more than $ 340 billion. so American workers can keep their jobs, receive their support checks, and help our economy take off quickly. ”

“As a recipient of the PPP loan, we will continue to take up the charge and help everyone, especially people with disabilities, pursue the American Dream.” – Amy Wright, CEO and Founder, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee pic.twitter.com/mCz6oig6KM – The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus tests on all international flight passengers

Donald Trump suggested submitting coronavirus tests to all those passengers who arrive in their country on international flights.

The government is “studying it carefully,” he declared during the event at the White House. When questioned about the possibility that it is only about taking the temperature of passengers or carrying out diagnostic tests, Trump affirmed that it is “both”.

The president made a special mention of Brazil, which represents a “significant risk,” according to Trump. “The epidemic is quite virulent in Brazil,” he added.

Trump has already enacted a past ban on travel from China and Europe in a bid to prevent further contagion in the United States, which currently has 1 million registered cases and is the most affected country in the world.

With information from Notimex and Europa Press.