15 minutes. US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his country should consider “ending” trade agreements for which cattle still matter, an idea that would likely affect the newly renegotiated T-MEC with Mexico and Canada, although the president did not refer directly to that pact.

“Yesterday I read that we bring in some cattle from other countries, because we have trade agreements (that specify it). I think we should think about ending those agreements,” Trump said during an act with farmers and ranchers at the White House.

Mexico is the country that exports the most cattle to the United States, with more than 1.3 million units in 2019, followed by Canada, which last year sent more than 722,000 cows, pigs and other animals to the neighboring country for livestock exploitation, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture

Those data indicate that, in the past decade, the United States has not imported livestock from any other country other than its two neighbors, with the sole exception of a single cow imported from Australia in 2018.

The importation of cattle to the USA from Mexico and Canada it is regulated under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1994, renegotiated by Trump’s initiative to become the T-MEC, which will enter into force on July 1 after being ratified by the three North American countries.

Trump did not directly mention the T-MEC or any other agreement in his statements, and hinted that his idea of ​​”breaking” trade pacts would include exemptions for allies, stating that it would take into account “if a country has been a great country, a great ally and a great friend. “

Neither the White House nor the Department of Agriculture or the Office of the US Foreign Trade Representative (USTR, in English) immediately responded to Efe’s requests about whether Trump’s statements affect the T-MEC or Mexico.

“Self-sufficient”

When the USA Completed the T-MEC ratification process in January, some American ranchers’ associations expressed disappointment that the renegotiated agreement put beef producers in their country at a disadvantage, since imported products are cheaper.

“There are some countries that have been sending us cattle for many years and I think we should think about ending (it). We are very self-sufficient and we are becoming more and more self-sufficient,” Trump insisted on Tuesday.

“It is a very small number but we still have cattle coming, when we have a huge supply here. Why are we bringing cattle from other countries when we have so much?” He added when a journalist asked him to clarify his statements.