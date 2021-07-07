Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

. – Former President Donald Trump filed class action lawsuits Wednesday against Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey after being removed from their platforms. Trump also filed a class action lawsuit against YouTube, naming Sundar Pichai, CEO of YouTube’s parent company Google, in place of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

The announcement about the lawsuits comes after social media companies removed Trump’s access to their platforms in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

All three companies declined to comment.

Tech companies have consistently rejected claims that their platforms discriminate based on partisan ideology. Independent studies have not corroborated the allegations, and several have found that partisan voices, particularly on the right, are among the most engaged on the platforms.

