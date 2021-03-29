Trump still resents Biden and expresses it at Mar-a-Lago wedding



Donald Trump insists on electoral fraud.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The ex-president Donald trump still resentful of the triumph of the president Joe biden and so it was revealed by a speech he gave during a wedding in Mar-a-Lago.

“I’ve been watching the news and they are talking to me about the border, they are talking to me about China”says Trump in a video released by TMZ. “The border is not good. And what you see now, multiply it by 10 ”.

The president speaks as if he were on a television program causing laughter from the wedding guests, apparently from John and Megan Arrigo.

The Republican even “Regretted” what children live on the border, when their government locked them in cages.

“What is happening to the children… they are living in misery. They are living like no one has seen “he says elegantly dressed in a tuxedo. “It is a humanitarian disaster from their point of view and it is going to destroy the country and, frankly, the country cannot afford it.”

Of course, the former president once again boasts the number of votes he obtained in December and insisted on his theory of fraud by asking how Biden achieved more than 80 million votes.

In the end, he had to talk about the bride and groom whom he referred to as a “great and beautiful couple”, in addition to thanking being at the party, where he was seen, like other people, without obeying any rule of social distance, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.