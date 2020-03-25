When the US exceeds 50,000 infections and 600 deaths from coronavirus, the president hopes to reactivate the economy next month and says he does not “want to turn off the country.”

President Donald trump He changed his mind regarding the restrictions that he imposed on the nation to prevent more coronavirus infections and assured that “People must return to work“So as not to slow down the economy.

In an interview with Fox News, in the Flower Garden of the White House, the president said that he wants the national economy to be reactivated in Easter week, after questions regarding the closure of business in the country.

Along with other members of his cabinet, Trump said he is enthusiastic about starting again the reopening of economic activities for before April 12.

The President explained that does not “want to turn off the country” Due to the economic decline that has existed since the coronavirus pandemic hit the North American nation, which already exceeds 50,000 infections and 600 deaths.

He explained that there is even a concern at the government level that the depression of the business sector and the drop in employment causes “hundreds of suicides“

On the other hand, he indicated that it is not the first time that the country faces a health crisis, because, he argued, that the United States can stay on the sidelines since, before Covid-19, thousands died from the flu.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people every year due to the flu. We will not turn off the country. We lose more (people) in car accidents and so we don’t tell car companies to stop car production. We need to go back to work“Emphasized the president live regarding the measures he will take in the face of the economic crisis.

On the other hand, prior to the president’s position, the vice president, Mike Pence, assured that at the moment the administration does not consider confinement at the national level as some other states around the country are doing. (Ntx)