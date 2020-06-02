June 2, 2020 | 9:12 am

Tensions between President Donald Trump and Twitter escalated just as campaign efforts for the presidential election resume.

Last week the platform pointed out some of the president’s messages with the data verification label.

Trump responded with an executive order that threatens to reduce some of the legal protections that social media companies enjoy.

The Trump campaign has been developing an alternative channel for the Republican candidate for months; It is a smartphone app that aims to become a news, information and entertainment platform for his followers, in part due to concerns that the President will lose access to Twitter, said campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The Trump app, which launched in April, has since been placed in the top 10 in Apple’s rankings of news apps, sometimes higher than those of media organizations like CNN, the New York Times and ..

We have always been concerned that Twitter and Facebook disconnect us from the network and this serves as an alternative plan,

Parscale told ..

Parscale spoke before Twitter last week asked its users, for the first time, to check the facts exposed in Trump’s tweets, alerting that the president’s claims about voting by mail were false and had been discredited by data verifiers. .

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) That Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone… .. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

For its supporters, the new app offers the latest news from the campaign, viewing prime time shows and events hosted by Trump allies, and earning points for making phone calls or enrolling others in the app.