LA PAZ (AP) – US President Donald Trump called Bolivian interim president Jeanine Áñez on Saturday to express her solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus in the Andean nation, while in Venezuela a dozen new infections were announced.

The US government announced immediate aid to Bolivia of $ 750,000 for the purchase of diagnostic equipment, Áñez said on his Twitter account.

Bolivia faces an upward curve of infections with 1,163 positive cases and 66 deaths from the pandemic, for which reason the president extended the quarantine that governs from March 20 to May 10 amid isolated protests in some neighborhoods and towns against of the restriction.

In Venezuela, the registry of infected people rose to 335 with the confirmation of ten new cases, of which eight are related to the outbreak that arose in a baseball academy on Margarita Island and two others that were detected in the center and the west of the country, announced the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez. The death toll remains at ten.

Of the total infected, 148 are recovered, 187 remain hospitalized in public and private centers, among them 70 have acute or mild respiratory failure, three moderate difficulties and two are in serious condition and in intensive care units, Rodríguez said in a transmission. from the state television.

The government imposed a quarantine from March 16 after the detection of the first two cases. As of last weekend, a relaxation of the quarantine began, allowing children and people over 65 to go out for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday. Authorities repeated the easing this weekend.

In Colombia, Colombian President Iván Duque hopes that with the arrival of two robots acquired in the United States, the process of detecting the new virus will be speeded up. The goal is to increase the number of tests to 1.2 million in less than two months, in collaboration with fifty public and private laboratories, he stressed.

As of Friday, Colombia had 7,006 people with the infection and 314 deaths.

In Argentina, the number of infected reached 4,532 and 239 deaths, four more than the day before.

Argentina performs 1,407 tests per million inhabitants, Carla Vizzoti, Secretary of Health Access, reported at a press conference on Saturday.

Authorities also noted that 764 health workers have been infected with coronaviruses and nine of them have already died, eight of whom had previous complications, Vizzoti said. Infections from health professionals is one of the main concerns in all countries where the pandemic is being fought.

In Latin America there were more than 217,000 infected and almost 11,400 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.3 million people and killed more than 239,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within two to three weeks, but in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.