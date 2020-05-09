US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his solidarity with the virtual Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, for the accusation of sexual abuse that weighs on him and trusted that it is “false”, remembering that at least 26 women were also pointed out to him and nothing happened.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump referred to the Tara Reade indictment, which claims that Biden sexually abused her while working for him in the Senate in 1993, something that the now-favorite in the Democratic race has denied and former vice president of the USA

“I don’t know if it is false or not (Reade’s accusation). Joe (Biden) is going to have to be able to prove what he has to prove, or she is going to have to prove it; but it is a battle that he has to fight, “said Trump.

“I have received many false accusations made against me. Many. Perhaps it is a false accusation. Frankly, I hope it is, for your sake, “added the president.

At least 26 women have accused Trump of abuses ranging from unwanted kissing to rape in a fitting room in a mall, denounced this year by columnist E. Jean Carroll in a book.

Trump has categorically denied all of those allegations, which mostly came up during the 2016 election campaign but did not prevent his election as president, and during his tenure he has not hesitated to defend several men accused of sex crimes, including the judge he nominated for the Supreme, Brett Kavanaugh.

That record has not prevented his reelection campaign from airing Reade’s complaint and accusing the media of trying to hide it, but Trump himself has avoided criticizing Biden for it, aware of the complaints that weigh on him.

Reade, the woman who claims Biden sexually abused her, said Thursday that the former vice president should withdraw from the Democratic race to contest the Presidency of Trump in the November elections, in which he no longer has rivals.

According to Reade, she and Biden were alone in a Senate office building when the then-senator cornered her against a wall, groped her under the clothes, and penetrated her with his fingers.

Biden, who was Vice President of Barack Obama (2009-2017), denied those allegations a week ago, stating that “never, never happened.”

Trump’s virtual rival in the election also called for a search of any record of a complaint or complaint Reade had made at the time about those allegations, which the woman disclosed after Biden announced his electoral aspirations.

Reade’s is not the first accusation against Biden, although it is the most serious: last year, eight women accused the former vice president of inappropriate touching, kissing or hugging.

The issue has generated intense debate in the Me Too movement, and several journalists who investigated the issue in the New York Times and Vox claimed that they failed to corroborate Reade’s complaint and that, when they spoke to her last year, he did not mention the alleged incident of digital penetration in the Senate.

.