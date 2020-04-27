Through Twitter, the President of the United States questioned: Why should the people and taxpayers of the United States rescue poorly managed states and cities always governed by Democrats?

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

The message set afire the already intense debate on federal aid to states that are investing a large amount of resources in the fight against the coronavirus.

“This is not the time to talk about dollars and cents among members of a community that tries to support and support each other,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference. In any case, he stressed that New York “has been rescuing decades” for other states. “If you want to analyze who contributes and who receives (…) nobody puts more money than the state of New York,” he said.

“But if you want to do the math, which I think is disgusting right now, I think it’s not constructive and I don’t think it’s healthy, you’re making a mistake, because you would lose, “he argued.

Cuomo has been heavily criticized after announcing this weekend cuts in public spending of 10 billion dollars, 8,200 in items such as education, health and municipal services. (Europa Press)