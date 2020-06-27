© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

« Long prison terms »: Trump signs executive order to punish vandalism against federal monuments

Telemundo News Edition

By Dartunorro Clark – NBC News

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect federal monuments, following a series of incidents related to the vandalism of statues commemorating the Confederacy and some of the nation’s Founding Fathers.

« I have just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order that protects the Monuments, Monuments and Statues of the United States, and fights the recent Criminal Violence. There will be long prison terms for these illegal acts against our Great Country!« The president said in a tweet.

The order asks the attorney general to prosecute with the force of law any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial or statue. [Desde Eugene Williams hasta George Floyd: un siglo de rebelión contra la violencia racista en EE.UU.]

The order also requires maximum prosecution for anyone who incites violence and illegal activity, and threatens state and local law enforcement agencies to fail to protect monuments with the withdrawal of federal funds.

Protesters attempt to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square on June 22.

Trump said earlier this week that the order would « strengthen » existing federal law, which penalizes the destruction of federal monuments.

For example, the Veterans Monuments Preservation and Recognition Act of 2003 imposes a fine and up to 10 years in prison anyone who destroys a monument or causes “intentional damage”.

Slave Presidents

Protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd have rekindled debate around statues and other monuments honoring the Confederacy and slave presidents, such as George Washington and Andrew Jackson. After the violence sparked by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, there was a public outcry to remove Confederate symbols across the country.

Earlier this week, protesters defaced a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square outside the White House and tried to tear it down. But the police dispersed them to protect the monument. Jackson He owned slaves and oversaw the expulsion of Native Americans., whereby the federal government forcibly moved them west. Approximately 4,000 Cherokees died on that trip, known as the « Trail of Tears ». The National Park Service has put up a fence around the statue.

Elsewhere in the country, protesters defaced and, in some cases, tore down statues of Confederate soldiers and generals who fought to defend slavery. The statue of Washington, the first president of the United States, was demolished in Portland, Oregon. Protesters also destroyed a World War II memorial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that there will be severe sanctions for acts of vandalism against federal monuments.

« We are looking for long-term prison terms for these hooligans, thugs, anarchists, and agitators or whatever we call them. Some people don’t like that language, but that’s what they are. They are bad people, they don’t love our country, and they won’t tear down our monuments« , said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, requested the removal of Confederate monuments in the Capitol building earlier this month and also ordered the removal of the portraits of four House speakers who served on the Confederation, and that are also exhibited in that installation.

