Trump signs an executive order on Facebook and Twitter after threatening to censor or close social media. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order Thursday that can reverse the immunity that technology giants like Google, Twitter or Facebook have on managing the content that is published on their platforms.

Miami Mundo / Telemundo

Trump, a prolific tweeter, threatened on Wednesday social media companies to apply more regulation or even close them after Twitter added warnings in two messages from the president, indicating that they required readers to verify the information.

The president turned to the platform itself to post his threats.

The Government cannot unilaterally regulate or close a company, but would require the action of Congress. Trump froze a proposed decree that would empower the Federal Communications Commission to regulate tech companies, citing concerns that it would not pass a legal evaluation.

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned !!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The president’s directive is now seeking to urge federal regulators to reconsider a part of the law known as Section 230, according to the newspaper. That law exempts technology companies from any responsibility for the content that users pour on their platforms.

In his tweet, the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim – sparking his most recent confrontation with Twitter – that expanding mail voting “would open the door to fraud, forgery, and ballot theft.”

Twitter’s decision to add a notice to the president’s tweets about voting by mail came as the president was waging another battle on social media, fueling a discredited conspiracy theory that accuses MSNBC presenter Joe Scarborough of murdering a ex-assistant.

High-ranking Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney and Senator Mitt Romney, urged Trump to cease his attacks, which were not labeled as misleading by the social network.

Trump and his campaign team lashed out at Twitter on Tuesday after it added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets calling mail ballots “fraudulent” and predicting “mailboxes will be stolen,” among other things. .

Beneath the tweets now appears a hyperlink with the caption “Check the facts about voting by mail,” which directs users to a Twitter “moments” page with data verification and news about the president’s unfounded claims.

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing the platform of “interfering in the 2020 presidential election,” and insisted: “As president, I will not allow this to happen.”

The president and his allies have long accused Silicon Valley tech giants of going against conservatives on social media by posting data verification notices or deleting their posts. His detractors, meanwhile, have criticized the platforms for allowing him to post false or misleading information that could confuse voters.

Some Trump allies have questioned whether forums like Twitter and Facebook should continue to enjoy rules that take responsibility away from being “platforms” under federal law, or be treated more like editorials, that could face contention lawsuits.

Neither Twitter nor any other social media company immediately responded to the president’s threats, however Twitter and Facebook CEO Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a public debate Wednesday night about the censorship of content.

Zuckerberg defended on Fox News, that digital platforms should not act as the “arbiters of the truth” about the publications that users leave on the platforms.

Dorsey lashed out on Twitter against Zuckerberg, who has not tweeted anything since 2012, and defended that his social network will continue to point out incorrect or verifiable information about the elections anywhere in the world, arguing that these actions do not make them “arbiters of the truth” .