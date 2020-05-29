Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they control online content.

During the signing, the president Trump He assured that he would delete his Twitter account in a “instant”If the media did not broadcast fake news.

There’s nothing I’d like more than to get rid of my entire account TwitterHe stated in the Oval Office.

He further stated that “a small handful of social media monopolies it controls a large portion of all public and private communications in the United States. ”

They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences. ”

The executive order tests the limits of the authority of the White House and seeks to reduce the power of large social media platforms by reinterpreting a critical 1996 law that protects websites and technology companies from lawsuits.

Legal experts from both the right and the left have expressed serious concerns about the proposal as they assure that it may be unconstitutional because it runs the risk of infringing the rights of the First amendment from private companies and because it tries to circumvent the other two branches of government.

This order marks a dramatic escalation by Trump in his war with tech companies as the problem of disinformation on social networks enlarges. The president has regularly accused various sites and social networks of censoring the conservative speech.

Previously, Trump expressed his annoyance against Twitter because the company warned that two of his tweets, in which he related voting by mail with electoral fraud, contained false and unsubstantiated information. The president was quick to notice actions in response.

