The american president Donald trump signed a executive order for regular the operation of social networks like Twitter.

The controversial president’s decision comes days after he starred in a conflict precisely with said platform, who made a warning call to netizens because of how misleading the ruler’s tweets are.

“President Donald trump has just taken executive action to fight online censorship of tech corporations, including platforms social networksThe White House reported.

“Today, I am signing an Executive Order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people.” pic.twitter.com/agTIJ2KR6C – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020

Some videos broadcast by the media in the neighboring country have portrayed the moment and the exact words with which Trump issued the announced.

“Today, I am signing a executive order to protect and defend freedom of expression and the rights of the American people (…) States have a broad and powerful authority to regulate in this field, ”he said during his speech in the Oval Office.

It should be noted that the executive order signed this Thursday to launch the decree looking to mine at social networks with the modification of the Communications Decency Law that protects technological platforms from the possibility of being sued.

“These companies grew because they held themselves out as public forums — as free public forums where a variety of voices & diverse voices could come on and be heard,” AG Barr said. “They’ve now switched & they are using that market power to force particular view points.” pic.twitter.com/FDRwVpuTyk – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020

