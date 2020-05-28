The american president Donald trump signed a executive order for regular the operation of social networks like Twitter.

The controversial president’s decision comes days after he starred in a conflict precisely with said platform, who made a warning call to netizens because of how misleading the ruler’s tweets are.

“President Donald trump has just taken executive action to fight online censorship of tech corporations, including platforms social networksThe White House reported.

Some videos broadcast by the media in the neighboring country have portrayed the moment and the exact words with which Trump issued the announced.

“Today, I am signing a executive order to protect and defend freedom of expression and the rights of the American people (…) States have a broad and powerful authority to regulate in this field, ”he said during his speech in the Oval Office.

It should be noted that the executive order signed this Thursday to launch the decree looking to mine at social networks with the modification of the Communications Decency Law that protects technological platforms from the possibility of being sued.

