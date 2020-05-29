United States President Donald Trump signed a decree to limit the protection of social networks, arguing that they have had “uncontrolled power” to censor and restrict content.

“We are here to defend freedom of expression against one of the worst dangers,” said the president in the Oval Office, referring to what he called the “monopoly” of the tech giants.

“They have the uncontrolled power to censor, edit, hide or modify any form of communication between individuals and large public audiences,” Trump explained when signing the decree.

Trump said he instructed Attorney General William Barr to work with states to enforce laws against what he described as deceptive business practices by social media companies.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump added that a decree against the companies would remove the liability shield they currently enjoy, and censured them for their alleged editorial bias.

The decision comes days after Twitter notified the president’s tweets as “misleading content.” In that tweet, published by the president on Tuesday, when clicking on the alert, the social network redirects to another page within the platform in which it appears in bold letters: «Trump assures without proof that the vote by mail will derive in electoral fraud ”, and media such as CNN and The Washington Post are quoted.

The president expressed his annoyance with the attitude of Twitter towards him.

“This will be a great day for social networks and IMPARTIALITY!” The president tweeted, without further details on the decree in preparation, which should be the starting point of a long legal battle.

The Washington Post had reported that Trump planned to address the famous Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the “Communications Decency Act.”

This rule provides immunity to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Google against any legal action related to content published by third parties and gives them the freedom to intervene on the platforms as they wish. The decree would aim to modify the scope of this law and would allow regulatory authorities to decide on content moderation policies.

Trump accuses Twitter of making “editorial decisions”

Trump accuses Twitter of making “editorial decisions” and showing “political activism” in choosing the messages it decides to send for verification.

His detractors maintain that the president does not act in the name of freedom of expression but in his own interest.

Trump threatens Section 230 to “intimidate” social media, said Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.

“I believe these companies, and all Americans who exercise their right to express themselves online, will resist this illegal decree in every possible way,” he said.

The debate over the sacrosanct hosting statute for internet platforms goes far beyond the dispute between Trump and Twitter.

Progressives and conservatives have raised their voices for years to compel networks to take greater responsibility and therefore better filter content.

Twitter, frequently accused of being negligent in dealing with comments made by rulers, first published two messages from Trump on Tuesday, adding the mention: “Verify the data.”

There were two tweets in which the President stated that the vote by mail was necessarily “fraudulent” because it was subject to manipulation.

The issue is particularly sensitive in the midst of an election year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which raises questions about how the US presidential election on November 3 will be organized, in which Trump is seeking reelection.

“These tweets contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been reported,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

Twitter is the most used social network by Trump, through which he communicates directly with his supporters without going through the traditional media filter, and where he accumulates more than 80 million followers.

