President Trump signed an order Thursday afternoon aimed at limiting the immunity that social media companies enjoy for content that users share on their platforms. The move constitutes Trump’s latest offensive in his battle against big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook, to which he attributes an alleged progressive bias.

“We are here today to defend freedom of expression from one of the greatest dangers,” Trump said before signing. “There is no precedent in the history of the United States that such a small number of corporations control such a large sphere of human interactions.”

The president has shown his particular love-hate relationship with Twitter, a social network that he uses daily from early in the morning and on which he has built his political career, when a journalist asked him if he would like to close it, as he said in Any occasion. “If it were legal, if I could legally close it, I would,” he said.

The order, according to a draft obtained by ., accuses social media of “selective censorship” and calls on federal agencies to revise section 230 of the Communications Decency law, which protects technology companies from created content. by users. It orders federal regulators to review “unfair and deceptive practices” on Twitter and Facebook, and sanction companies that, in the opinion of the Government, are not fair in their editorial practices. In addition, it invites you to limit federal spending on advertising on these platforms. “I order my Administration to develop policies and procedures to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not go to any social media company that stifles freedom of expression,” Trump has said.

This Tuesday, Twitter, a tool that the President uses intensively as the main channel of political communication, decided for the first time to classify a series of Trump tweets as dubious information, placing a warning under the message in which he recommends users to search for contrasted information . In the tweets, which according to the social network violate his “policy of civic integrity,” the president lied about potential fraud in the vote by mail, which is being studied to expand in the event that the covid-19 pandemic prevents the elections from being held. November normally. A measure that is suspicious of a president whose chances of reelection, according to analysts, would be greater with a low participation.

The president responded to Twitter’s decision Wednesday by accusing the company of interfering in the electoral process. “The big tech companies do everything that their considerable power to censor in the face of the 2002 elections allows them. It will never happen!” He warned on the same social network that he denounced.

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey defended and took responsibility for his company’s decision. “There is someone ultimately responsible for our actions as a company, and that is me,” he said, in a thread of tweets. “We will continue to report incorrect or contested information about the elections globally. And we will acknowledge and take responsibility for any mistakes we make. ” His Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg was also controversial, and lashed out at Dorsey in an interview on Fox television. Tech companies, he said, “should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say. In Internet”.

The government had not yet released the content of the executive order on Thursday. But section 230, which . says it aims to change, is not without controversy. This is a 1996 federal regulation, the year Zuckerberg was 11 and Google did not exist, designed to protect the then-incipient Internet industry. “No provider or user of an interactive computer service should be treated as the publisher or issuer of any information from another provider of information content,” it states. The provision allows technology companies to scan their platforms for abusive content without fear of being sued, but also to evade responsibility for dangerous content, falsehoods, or hate speech that their platforms spread. There is already an initiative in the Senate to reform the law, but it is in its initial stages.

Technology companies have received significant criticism for their failure to control the fake news and criminal speeches they distribute on their platforms. In the United States and also in the European Union and the United Kingdom, governments and legislative chambers have opened scrutiny processes for their practices. A legislative change like the one proposed by President Trump would have important implications in the field of freedom of expression, and experts warn that it will surely be fought by those affected in court.