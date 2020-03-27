President Donald Trump promulgated a $ 2.2 trillion economic bailout package on Friday, after Congress approved it almost unanimously this week, in order to support businesses, accelerate the delivery of resources to overburdened health care providers, and help families during the coronavirus pandemic

AP –

Acting with a unit and resolution not seen since the September 11, 2001 attacks, Washington acted to address the free fall in the economy caused by restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools and businesses , and have paralyzed the lives of many in many places.

“This will provide urgently needed help,” Trump said in signing the initiative at the White House, accompanied only by Republican lawmakers.

The package It will allow payments of up to $ 1,200 per person to be sent to millions of Americans, will strengthen the unemployment insurance program, offer loans, subsidies and tax exemptions to large and small companies, and will inject billions more to states, local governments and the system nation’s health care.