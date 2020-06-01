The Secret Service, in charge of the security of the US president, protected Donald Trump in the White House underground bunker last Friday due to protests taking place outside, local media reported today.

The New York Times reported that the president was taken to the bunker at night as protesters grappled with Secret Service agents to remove the metal barriers installed in front of the fence surrounding the presidential residence.

According to CNN, Trump was in the bunker about an hour before returning to the sector of the White House that serves as his residence, while outside the protesters threw stones and had skirmishes with the agents.

Neither media clarified whether the first lady, Melania Trump, and her son Barron were also taken to the bunker.

The president criticized Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) in a tweet Sunday morning after the protest, accusing her of not allowing DC police to assist Secret Service agents.

It so happens that after those incidents, Trump praised on his Twitter account the “great job” of the Secret Service the night before in front of “totally professional” rioters.

“I was inside (of the White House), I watched every move and I couldn’t have felt more secure,” he added.

Trump also harshly criticized the mayor of the capital, Murien Browser, of whom he said “he did not allow the DC police to get involved (in the control of the protests). ‘It is not his job’. Good!” He wrote the ruler in his tweet.

“As he hides behind his fence in fear / alone, I am with the people who peacefully exercise their First Amendment (the right to freedom of expression) right after the #GeorgeFloyd murder and hundreds of years of institutional racism,” the mayor replied.

George Floyd is the African American killed last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by police, an incident that has generated violent protests across the United States.

