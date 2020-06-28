The US president deleted a video from his Twitter account on Sunday in which a follower shouts « white power », in response to protesters against the Republican leader.

President Donald Trump retweeted on Sunday a video which shows one of his supporters yelling « White power! », a motto racist associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard « the only statement » in the video.

He video It appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and was demonstrating among Trump supporters and opponents.

« Thanks to the great people at The Villages, » Trump tweeted. At video, a man driving a golf cart with signs and flags in favor of Trump yelled « White Power! ». He video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting « Nazi », « racist« and profanity to supporters of the President.

« There is no doubt » that Trump should not have retweeted the video and « it should just be removed, » Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, told CNN’s « State of the Union » program. Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate.

Soon after, Trump deleted the tweet. White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that « President Trump is a great admirer of The Villages. He did not hear the only statement made in the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many followers. «

The event occurs amid a wave of protests across the United States and the world against racism, after the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer stepped on his knee with his knee for several minutes.

There have been protests against police brutality and court bias after Floyd’s death in late May, and there has also been a movement to remove Confederate monuments, an effort Trump has opposed.

Trump’s mandate appears to have emboldened nationalist groups and white supremacists, some of whom have shown their support. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters, saying there were « very good people on both sides. »