The United States debated a week ago the pace of the reopening of the country, after more than two months of confinement, for the worst pandemic in a century. The destruction of employment due to the economic slowdown evoked the worst ghosts of the Great Depression, but the danger of regrowth forced the de-escalation phases to be well calibrated, because, in the midst of all this, when would the vaccine be ready? The coronavirus is still active, but on these nights of fire and rage no one seems to remember it. All the restrictions have been blown up in the face of a wave of racial tension that began with the death of an African American under the knee of a policeman and has put the first power under extreme tension, with curfews in large cities, the National Guard deployed and the Army prepared to act. There was no wave of protests and riots against racism so widespread since 68.

Donald Trump during his visit to the Kennedy Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. On video, the President of the United States accuses the “radical left” of the protests. ALEX BRANDON / AP (VIDEO: REUTERS)

At the head of this powder keg, Donald Trump has not abandoned his political survival manual: the agitation of differences. Far from calming the waters, the President of the United States has pointed to the “extreme left” as responsible for the violence unleashed, has attacked the Democratic authorities of the State of Minnesota, the origin of the conflict, and has been challenging before the most protesters aggressive. In protests also marked by the aggressiveness of the police against the media, the Republican has also not forgotten one of his old enemies. On Sunday, he accused the “weak press” of “doing everything in their power to promote hatred and anarchy.”

On Saturday, after the first night of tension before the White House, the president was dispatched with this other message: “A large crowd, professionally organized, but no one came to cross the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted by the fiercest dogs and most threatening weapons I have ever seen. That’s when people could have been seriously injured, at least. Many Secret Service agents were just waiting to take action. ” And he added, challenging and in capital letters: “Tonight, do I understand that it is the night of MAGA [siglas en inglés de Hagamos América Grande de Nuevo, su eslogan de campaña] at the White House? ”

Hours later, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, after the United States marked a new milestone in the space race, a Trump with a more presidential tone spoke. “We support the right of peaceful protesters and listen to their pleas. But what we are seeing now on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or peace. George Floyd’s memory is being disgraced by rioters, looters and anarchists, “he said behind a background of stars and the NASA logo. That same afternoon, however, he had tweeted: “They are the anti-fascists and the extreme left. Don’t blame others! ”

The Trump who reads speeches on the teleprompter is usually more restrained than the one who grabs his Twitter account. This Friday, the social network marked a before and after by penalizing for the first time a message from the president for “exalting violence”. The Republican made reference to the serious disturbances and warned: “When the looting begins, the shooting begins”, an expression that reminded the one used in 1967 by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, accused of racism, who promised a heavy hand against racial unrest at the Democratic convention to be held.

In one tone or another, Trump has taken the Nixonian flag of “law and order” in this conflict, as he did in the 2016 campaign. On Saturday night, protesters who defied the curfew in Minneapolis stood they encountered a more forceful police response and the imposing deployment of the National Guard, which contained the vandalism. The previous nights, authorities tried to prevent the escalation of violence and dozens of buildings were burned, including a police station.

On Sunday morning, the president praised the work of the reservists and took the opportunity to criticize the Democratic mayor, Jacob Frey: “The anti-fascist anarchists were quickly arrested. If the mayor had done it the first day, there would have been no problems! ” Immediately after, he summoned the democratic rulers in other cities and states shaken by the disturbances to work for “the total brake of the anarchists and the radical left in Minneapolis”. And in the afternoon, he announced in another tweet that the anti-fascist movement will be considered a terrorist group, although without detailing the procedure. “The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa [modo de referirse en EE UU a los movimientos antifascistas] and other similar groups linked to the riots is domestic terrorism and will be dealt with accordingly, ”Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Six months after the presidential elections, Trump stands as guarantor of order and tries to maintain an ambitious agenda despite the pandemic, multiplying his actions and trying to save the celebration of the G7 leaders’ summit. The president has decided to postpone the appointment, which was scheduled for June in Washington, and he wants to invite Russia again, which may generate disputes in this power club because the Kremlin was expelled in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

His rival for the November election, Democratic candidate in pectore Joe Biden, issued a statement Sunday condemning the riots. The former Obama-era vice president called protesting police brutality “correct and necessary,” which embodies “a completely American response,” but is not, he said, “burning communities and unnecessary destruction.” “The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we are protesting,” he added.

If Trump and the Democratic politicians coincide in anything, it is that the serious altercations experienced these days do not represent the bulk of the population that mobilizes against racism, but is the work of organized groups that have not found the death of the African American George Floyd more than an excuse. In Minneapolis, after the destruction, the neighbors go out with brooms and shovels to clean the remains of the destruction.