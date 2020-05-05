During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump endlessly repeated “This is a country where we speak English. You have to speak English!”

Trump used the slogan “English Only” as part of his anti-immigration speech, in addition to refuting his opponent for the Republican Party nomination, Jeb Bush, who surprised by speaking in Spanish to attract the Hispanic electorate.

It must be remembered that Columba Bush was born in Mexico and that he also speaks Spanish fluently. By then it was estimated that the Bush lineage had an electoral advantage because of its command of the language.

“You should lead by example and speak English while you’re in the United States,” Trump told the ultra-conservative media in 2015. Breitbart News referring to his political rival.

But in recent weeks, millions of taxpayers who have received the economic aid check approved by Congress to mitigate the economic decline have found a letter signed by President Trump in English and Spanish in their mailboxes. This despite the fact that the president insists that only English should be spoken in the country, where there is no official language.

The document begins with the greeting “My American compatriot” and then continues with a summary of the economic and public health challenges facing the country due to the pandemic.

Last month, more than fifty Democratic congressmen asked the government that all official information about the coronavirus pandemic be published in Spanish and other languages.

The President Trump administration sparked controversy in March when it published the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prevention guides in English. The government released the information in Spanish three days later after pressure from Hispanic groups.

According to the report Spanish: a living language, published in 2018 by the Instituto Cervantes, 42.1 million people in the United States speak Spanish and 16 million have a limited understanding of the language. Furthermore, according to Pew Research Center, Spanish is the second most spoken language in the country after English.

The Cervantes Institute estimates that, by 2060, the United States will be the second Spanish-speaking country in the world, after Mexico.

Likewise, the Census Bureau estimates that Hispanics will total 119 million in 2060, which would represent 28.6% of the population. By then, nearly one in three Americans would be Hispanic or have Hispanic roots.

