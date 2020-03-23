Trump seeks to decide the US economic course after the 15-day plan for the virus: sources

WASHINGTON, Mar 23 (.) – President Donald Trump has privately expressed his concern about the damage that the shutdown of some activities due to the coronavirus is causing to the U.S. economy, and is debating whether they can be safely reopened. Two sources familiar with the situation said Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Trump stated that “We cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem,” adding that at the end of the 15-day period, “we will make a decision on where we want to go.”

Trump presented guidelines a week ago and said his goal was to slow the spread of the disease for 15 days, causing much of the activity of the world’s largest economy to stop.

The president, who expected the boom in the economy to sustain his campaign for the November 3 elections, is now analyzing the consequences of millions of lost jobs.

His government has lobbied for aggressive measures to stem the economic impact of the epidemic, after Trump himself spent several weeks minimizing the risks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the quarantine affecting large groups of Americans could last anywhere from 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June.

A source said Trump began speaking privately late last week about the country’s reopening after the 15-day shutdown because he is concerned about economic damage. Trump believes “we are strong and we need a strong economy as we deal with this crisis,” the source said.

Nearly one in three Americans had orders on Sunday to stay home to curb the spread of the virus after Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the last states to enact broad restrictions, along with the city of Philadelphia.

They joined New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey, together home to some 101 million people.

Coronavirus cases in the United States exceed 32,000, with more than 415 dead, according to a . count. (Graphic (in English): https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

