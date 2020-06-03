RALEIGH, North Carolina – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is looking for another state to hold the Republican National Convention after North Carolina refused to guarantee that the event could take place in Charlotte without restrictions because concerns remain. about the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted that Governor Roy Cooper and other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can use the Arena Spectrum” and not “are allowed to occupy the arena as originally intended and promised.”

“Because of @NC_Governor we are forced to find another state to hold the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena – Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

The Republican convention, the major event in which the party chooses its candidate for the November presidential election, has been scheduled so far in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 24 to 27, and before the pandemic broke out, it was expected that the event would attract some 50,000 people to the city.

Last week, Trump threatened to move the convention to another location if the North Carolina authorities did not guarantee that he could hold the event without major changes, despite the fact that public health experts continue to discourage crowds due to the risk of contagion. of COVID-19.

The president accused state Democrat Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday of “refusing to guarantee” that his party “can use the Spectrum Arena,” a Charlotte stadium that seats about 19,000 people.

“Governor Cooper is still in ‘don’t leave home’ mode, and he won’t let us occupy the stadium as planned and promised. We would have shown the world beautiful North Carolina, and brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the state, and jobs, “Trump said on Twitter.

Republican leaders in Texas, Georgia and Florida have already offered to host the convention, which will serve to formalize Trump’s candidacy for reelection in the November 3 elections, in which he is expected to face former vice-president Joe Biden, virtual nominee. of the Democratic Party.

Following the president’s threats to move the North Carolina event, DeSantis said he is willing to host her in the state.

The North Carolina governor said Tuesday he could not guarantee Trump’s “full convention,” with the Spectrum stadium crowded and nearby bars and restaurants full, local newspaper “Charlotte Observer” reported.

“They have demanded a crowd of 19,000 people at the Charlotte indoor stadium. We have repeated that we want to talk to them about a smaller-scale convention, but we cannot guarantee that at the end of August they can have a full stadium,” Cooper said at a conference call. conference in the city of Raleigh.

The president of the Republican National Committee (RNC, party secretariat), Ronna McDaniel, indicated in a tweet on Tuesday that her office will begin visiting “multiple cities and states” that have “recently contacted them to host a historic appointment and show that the US it’s open for business. “

In addition to the aforementioned states, the leaders of several cities have also expressed their interest in hosting the event, including Las Vegas (Nevada), Nashville (Tennessee), Orlando and Jacksonville (Florida).

Despite the United States being the country with the most coronavirus infections in the world, Trump has advocated an accelerated return to economic activity, including massive activities such as mass.

.