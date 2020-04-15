WASHINGTON, Apr 14 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he instructed his government to at least temporarily stop funding it provides to the World Health Organization (WHO), due to its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, in a press conference at the White House, maintained that the WHO “had not fulfilled its basic duty and that it must be held accountable.”

The US president charged that the organization had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus, which likely led to a larger outbreak of the virus than should have occurred.

(Report by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)