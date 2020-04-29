US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered meat processing plants in the country to remain open to ensure food supplies, despite concerns about coronavirus outbreaks, to a degree criticized by unions, who argue that workers the industry need more protection.

For fears about food shortages and supply chain disruptions, Trump issued an executive order based on the Production Defense Act for factories to continue to operate.

The world’s largest meat companies, including Smithfield Foods Inc, Cargill, JBS USA and Tyson, cut operations in half at about 20 slaughterhouses and processing plants in North America as workers fell ill, raising concerns about supply .

The order signed by Trump is intended, in part, to give companies legal coverage and protection against liability actions if employees get the virus because they have to work.

Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson said on Sunday that the food supply chain was “breaking down” and warned of potential meat shortages.

Before signing the executive order, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the move “will solve any problems” about corporate accountability and added that there will be “wide offer”.

The measure, released late on Tuesday, said that the closure of just one large meat processing plant could result in the loss of 10 million individual servings of meat for meals a day.

“” These closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during a national emergency, “the order said.

