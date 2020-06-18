© Mark Wilson

The new stimulus could include at least $ 2 trillion.

President Donald Trump said Monday during an interview that the Administration is considering a « spectacular » stimulus dPhase 4 for this summer after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

« I think we are working on something that It will be very spectacular, very goodTrump said in the interview. « I think we are seeing Phase 4. Phases 1, 2 and 3 have been fantastic for people in general [y] small business owners, too. But we are looking to do more things«

« The economy is really starting to roar ”, said the president, despite the fact that data from dthat job doesn’t seem so rosy. “The plague as I call it, the virus, is decreasing. We know how to handle it, « he added. However, data from health authorities warn that the number of contagion is increasing in several states.

The President also thinks that There will soon be a vaccine and therapeutic treatment, although experts are not so optimistic.

The next pack of stimuli could include at least $ 2 trillion, which will focus especially on regaining factory jobs, according to Forbes. The policy of “buying American, hiring is expected [a] American[s]”Be the primary focus of that federal measure.

The aforementioned magazine points out that the fourth stimulus phase of the Government could also include incentives for national trips. Trump has spoken of “Explora United States” tax credit to reward up to $ 4,000 to those who travel through the interior of the country. Transportation tickets, reservation of accommodation and meals in restaurants would be covered with this stimulus.