The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Friday that his country will later reimburse itself for the aid provided to Mexico to reduce oil production, after OPEC, Russia and other producers reach an agreement to decrease their supply.

The president indicated that the USA. It is trying to get Mexico to overcome this situation: “Mexico is committing itself to 100,000 barrels less … The US will help Mexico and they will reimburse us in the future.”

“They (Mexicans) agree to do something to compensate us in the future,” Trump said at the daily press conference of the White House COVID-19 working group.

The president indicated that last night he discussed this matter with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who, he recalled, “helps” the United States on the border; He added that he has held talks on the matter with Russia and Saudi Arabia.

López Obrador assured this Friday that his country has joined the pact of the OPEC to reduce production, but with a decrease of only 100,000 barrels per day and after also agreeing with the US that in compensation will lower its production a little more.

“The United States agrees to further reduce what he was going to deliver. They are 250,000 (barrels per day), says President (Donald) Trump who is for Mexico, to compensate,” said the Mexican president from the National Palace.

On Thursday the OPEC, Russia and other oil producers reached a basic agreement to reduce their oil supply by 23% in the face of the crisis in the sector caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to sources close to the negotiation, the entry into force of the pact had been conditioned on the participation of Mexico, and even its Minister of Energy, Rocío Nahle, had abandoned the telematic meeting.

During his press conference, Trump was asked about the reason that Mexico has to compensate the United States and stressed that the southern neighbor did not agree with the initial agreement of the meeting of the OPEC+, with which he agreed to intervene to solve the problem.

“They will compensate us in different ways,” he assured.

For his part, López Obrador played down the alleged tension that his negotiators caused at the meeting.

“Mexico is going to help stabilize the prices that have plummeted in recent days,” said the leader of the left-wing National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

In this way, and as reported by the Mexican Energy Minister on Thursday, the country’s production will go from 1,781 million barrels per day in March 2020 to 1,681 million barrels.