Trump says suspension of Facebook is an “insult” to his 75 million voters

Former United States President Donald Trump said Friday that the two-year suspension imposed by Facebook against him is an “insult” to his voters and he took the opportunity to insist that they had stolen the 2020 presidential elections.

“The decision of Facebook it is an insult to a record 75 million people, plus many others, who voted for us in the rigged 2020 presidential election, ″ Trump said in a statement. “They should not be allowed to get away with this censorship and silencing. In the end, we will win. Our country cannot bear this abuse anymore! ”.