WASHINGTON, March 30 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said he planned to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and that both Saudi Arabia and Russia had “gone crazy” over the falling prices. of crude oil, pushed by the need to slow down the advance of the coronavirus.

“We don’t want to have a dead industry that is razed,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“It is bad for them, bad for everyone. It is a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has to do with how many barrels to release. And they both went crazy.”

(Report by Diane Bartz and Doina Chiacu. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)