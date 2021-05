May 5, 2021

Donald Trump said Wednesday that it is an “absolute shame” that the internet giants institutionalize online vetoes, after a Facebook panel maintained the blocking of the accounts of the former US president.

“What Facebook, Twitter and Google have done is an absolute shame and embarrassment to our country,” Trump said in a statement, adding that US voters will not support such a limitation of freedom to express themselves online.

WITH INFORMATION FROM AFP

