President Donald Trump asserted that the National Guard will do the “job” that the mayor failed in Minneapolis. Trump said he will not allow chaos to take over Minneapolis or any U.S. city. There have been numerous protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the country for the murder of African-American George Floyd.

President Donald Trump said he sent National Guard troops to Minneapolis to control the chaos generated by the murder of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

“The National Guard was released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democratic mayor was unable to do. It should have been used 2 days ago and there would have been no damage and the police headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined. Great job by the National Guard. They are not games! ”Trump wrote on his Twitter account shortly after 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, as reported by Fox News, President Trump promised to stop “mafia violence” as he condemned the riots that have erupted after protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd in police custody earlier in the year. this week in Minneapolis.

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump said Floyd’s death was a “tragedy” and that “it should never have happened.”

“It filled the United States with horror, anger and pain everywhere,” Trump said Saturday, noting that he spoke to George Floyd’s family and “expressed to him the pain of our entire nation at his loss,” Fox News reported.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally of all Americans seeking justice and peace,” said the president, before adding that he also opposes looters.

The president went on to say that he understands the “pain” that people feel, and said that his administration “supports the right of peaceful protesters and we listen to their pleas,” but added that much of “what we are seeing on the streets of our cities. It has nothing to do with justice or peace. “

“Floyd’s memory is being disgraced by rioters, looters and anarchists,” Trump said, blaming Antifa and other radical left-wing groups for terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, damaging businesses and burning buildings.

https://t.co/4ZtAHcKO1c – Fox News (@FoxNews) May 31, 2020

It is unclear which groups may be participating in the riots across the country. The president argued that Antifa and other leftist groups are to blame, while Minnesota officials claimed that white supremacists and other elements were involved in fueling the violence.

Trump warned that “the main victims of this horrible situation … are the citizens who live in these communities that were once charming.”

He added: “No one is more upset than his fellow law enforcement officers over the small handful who failed to honor their oath to serve and protect.”

“My administration will stop mob violence,” Trump said. “It does not serve any citizen of any race, color or creed that the government yields to anarchy, leaves the police precincts or allows communities to burn to the ground. It’s not going to happen”.