Washington, United States

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, aroused a new controversy when he stated that this Friday it was a “big day” for George Floyd, the man whose murder last week sparked violent protests across the country over police brutality against the black community.

Eleven days after Floyd’s death, suffocated by a white police officer during his arrest in Minneapolis, Trump said such violence cannot be allowed to occur.

However, he released: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing for our country.”

“It is a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone,” he said.

“It is a great, great day in terms of equality,” he said, at a time when he is accused of not having provided any response to the ills denounced by the protesters, especially racism, inequalities and police violence.

Trump had called the media to celebrate the unexpected drop in unemployment, and devoted the essence of his speech to celebrating this economic “recovery”.

His comments on George Floyd were then interpreted as a surprising way to connect the good economic news with the drama that shakes America.

The White House protested this “false” reading.

“The president spoke very clearly of the fight for fair justice and fair treatment of the law when he made this comment,” one of his communication advisers, Bill Williamson, wrote on Twitter.

Just before making his comment on Floy, Trump had made mention of that topic.

“Equality before the law must mean that every American receives the same treatment in every interaction with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, sex, or faith. Everyone must be treated fairly by law enforcement. “, said.

– “Frankly despicable” –

His choice to speak on Floyd’s behalf was heavily criticized anyway.

“George Floyd’s last words – ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’- resonated throughout our country,” he reacted. Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the November presidential election.

“That the president tries to put more words into George Floyd’s mouth is downright despicable,” the former vice president added in a speech.

Since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, and subsequent protests, initially marked by looting and riots in many American cities, Trump has favored a martial response.

He introduced himself as the president of “law and order” and threatened to send the army into the streets to quell the protests.

On Friday, he resumed his call to “dominate the streets,” criticizing state governors who refuse to call the National Guard.

This stance has earned him unprecedented criticism from former army chiefs., including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Trump believes that the best policy to reduce inequalities is to promote economic growth and reduce unemployment for African-Americans.

For three years, he repeats that he is the president who “has done the most for the black community since Abraham Lincoln,” who abolished slavery in the 1860s.