Trump says immigration situation is horrible and could destroy America



Donald Trump offered an interview to Fox News.

The ex-president Donald trump gave his first interview since leaving the White House and how could it be otherwise, he insisted on his attacks on the administration of Joe biden for his handling of the migration crisis on the border with Mexico.

“It is a horrible situation, it could destroy our country”, the mogul said in a chat with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“They are minimizing it as much as they can,” assured the president that he based his campaign and a good part of his presidency on anti-immigrant rhetoric and the construction of a wall.

In a preview of his talk with Hannity, Trump assured that tens of thousands of people are crossing the border and that it all could have been avoided if Biden had kept his hard line against illegal immigration.

“People are getting in everywhere. But you will see that something unprecedented in history. It is already something that has never been observed at the border ”, Trump said.

“Tens of thousands are coming. They come in… all they had to do was leave what we had ”, assured.

Trump also spoke in the interview about his criticized policy of separating minors from their parents and the infamous “cages” that were documented by the media during his administration.

Trump’s interview with Hannity is the first high-profile session he has held since leaving the presidency, days after the dire events on Capitol Hill. After leaving the White House, Trump dedicated himself to attending partisan matters and gave an interview to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

This Monday a group of protesters protested outside an Immigration and Customs Control (ICE) detention center near Miami (USA) to demand an end to the abuses and the release of all detainees and that the Biden Administration deliver on its immigration promises.

With banners reading messages such as “No hate, no fear,” the protesters spoke to the press before driving a motorcade around the center, located in Plantation, north of Miami.

“We do not want to continue with the immigration policy of the Trump era, we demand that the Biden administration fulfill its promises on the immigration issue”, stressed the spokesmen of the protesters.

President Joseph Biden, who has not yet served 100 days in office, has not been able to change all the measures to curb immigration and asylum requests established by his predecessor in the White House, Republican Donald Trump.

The former president and his followers criticize Biden for what has changed, and pro-immigrant organizations for not having totally dismantled the Trump structure.

Just today, Republican congressmen María Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz-Balart affirmed in Miami that the “irresponsible policy” of the federal government on the border with Mexico makes President Joseph Biden a “de facto partner” of drug, arms and human trafficking cartels.