Washington.- The President of the USA, Donald Trump, said Monday that he would only meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, to talk about the « peaceful departure of the power « of this, shortly after stating in an interview that he was open to holding that meeting.

« Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS be against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Government has always been on the side of FREEDOM and against the oppressive regime of Maduro! I would only meet with Maduro to address a theme: a peaceful departure of power! « Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump reacted in this way to the interview published on Sunday by the digital newspaper Axios, and in which he was open to meeting with Maduro, a possibility that he also considered during the 2018 UN General Assembly, but that did not occur.

« Maybe he would think about it. Maduro would like to meet (with me). And I never object to meeting, I very rarely oppose it, » Trump answered the question of whether he would meet with the Venezuelan president during the interview, which he had place last friday.

« I always say that very little is lost with the meetings. But for now, I have said no, » added the president in apparent reference to alleged efforts by Chavismo to make an appointment.

Asked in that interview if he regretted his decision to endorse opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela, Trump initially said « not particularly », but then added: « He could have lived with it or without it, but he was very firmly against what is happening in Venezuela. «

« Guaidó was chosen. I think he was not necessarily in favor: some people liked him, other people did not. It was fine with me. I don’t think it was very significant in any sense, » Trump added.

Former Bolivian National Security Advisor John Bolton says in his new book that Trump wanted to withdraw his support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó just 30 hours after recognizing him as interim president of Venezuela for considering that he projected an image of « child « , in front of the » hardness « of Maduro.

The United States no longer officially recognizes Maduro as the president of Venezuela, and last March he filed charges for drug terrorism against that president and offered $ 15 million for any information leading to his capture.

Trump likes to negotiate directly with his enemies, as he did at his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un; But Maduro is not only someone who faces federal charges in the US, but also generates animosity in part of his voting base in Florida, a key state for his re-election in November.

The official position of the Trump White House has always been to reject any direct dialogue with Maduro until « democracy is restored » in the Caribbean state.

However, Trump himself has left the door open to that possibility at least on one occasion in public, during the UN General Assembly in September 2018, when the two met in New York, although the White House ruled out that possibility for a few hours. later.