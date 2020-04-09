By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Apr 8 (.) – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang,” but added that for this to happen the death toll from the coronavirus must be down.

The president did not give a timeline for when he would like to reopen the economy, but his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Tuesday that this is likely to happen in four to eight weeks.

Trump, who will seek reelection on November 3, wants the world’s largest economy to come back online as soon as possible, but his medical advisers are calling for caution out of fear that any attempt to show normalcy too soon could reignite the outbreak.

The Republican leader and his team have been encouraged by signs showing that the death toll among Americans could be well below projections released last week, indicating that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die.

Trump said that the economy could reopen in phases, but that “it would be good to open with a big bang,” although he added that the number of those infected should “be on the downside.”

(Report by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Eric Beech. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)