15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, assured this Wednesday that he will stop taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug without proven efficacy against the coronavirus, within “two days”.

“I think the regimen ends in a day or two. I think in two days.”Trump reported.

The president began taking the drug preventively after a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19.

Hours earlier, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany indicated that the use of hydroxychloroquine is “sure”.

“Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that has been used for 65 years for lupus, arthritis, and malaria. Has a very secure profileMcEnany added.

However, the official stated that “like any medicine, it must be administered by a doctor to a patient, so no one should take it without a prescription from their doctor“

Medication use

In March and April, the US president defended the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against the coronavirus.

Trump stressed then that patients “they have nothing to lose” taking that medicine and even suggested its use preventively.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of chloroquine in patients with coronavirus, although only on prescription because it could cause serious heart problems. The medicine is often used in cases of malaria or to treat lupus.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. So far, it has confirmed more than 1.5 million cases, including more than 93,000 deaths.