Trump assured that he will change the focus of his workforce on coronavirus. He said his coronavirus task force would shift focus to revive business and social life in the United States, prompting the Democratic leader of Congress to warn that ignoring science and the need for more evidence would put people at risk.

Miami World /.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Trump said that because of its success, “the task force will continue indefinitely with its focus on SECURITY AND REOPENING OF OUR COUNTRY. We will be able to add or remove people, as appropriate. ”

“The Working Group will also be very focused on Vaccines and Therapy,” he added.

The task force to date has included medical professionals focused on fighting the pandemic, some of whom have sometimes offered counter-Trump guidance, such as deadlines to relax confinements and crippling the economy.

White House guidelines say the number of new cases should tend to decline for 14 days and that much more extensive coronavirus testing and other safety measures must be performed before closures can be lifted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t think Trump should shift focus to the reopening.

“If science is undermined, if testing is not funded, if the opportunity for the economy is exaggerated at the risk of people dying, it is not a plan,” Pelosi told MSNBC. “Death is not an economic motivation or a stimulus. So why are we going that way? ”He added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert and the most prominent member of the task force, acknowledged in an interview with CNN that he is losing the debate against reopening the country too quickly.

“There are counties and cities where you can do it safely, but there are others where if you do it, it’s really dangerous,” he said Tuesday night.

Trump told reporters that he would announce the new members of his task force sometime until Monday, but later maintained that Fauci would maintain his role in the group.

Several U.S. states saw a record increase in cases on Tuesday, including Kentucky, Oregon and Wisconsin. Minnesota has reported a record of infection in nine of the last 14 days, including 728 new cases on Wednesday.

More than 71,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 1.2 million people have been infected, according to a . count.

The Republican Trump administration and many state governors have emphasized the political and social pressures they face to get the U.S. economy back on track.

Data from Wednesday’s ADP National Employment Report showed that private employers in the United States laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April, suggesting that the closings could leave trauma to the economy.