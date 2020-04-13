By Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Apr 13 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Monday that he has no problems with health expert Anthony Fauci and ruled out his intention to fire him, after the adviser said in an interview that they could lives would have been saved if the country had previously adopted containment measures for the coronavirus outbreak.

In a chat with journalists, Trump said that “from the beginning” he has been “on the same page” with Fauci in the response to the virus and played a video defending his administration’s response.

Trump, who played down the severity of the virus in its early stages, was also upset by media coverage of the crisis, which has suggested that authorities have not done enough to prevent its spread.

Trump retweeted on Sunday a message from a former Republican candidate for Congress who quoted Fauci’s comments during a television interview and wrote “It’s time to #FlyFakeFauci.”

In a daily press conference, Fauci said Monday that he only answered a hypothetical question in the interview and made it clear that Trump has heard him when he recommended mitigation measures, such as social distancing.

“I think he is a wonderful guy,” Trump said of Fauci, although he added that not everyone is happy with him.

The Republican president has in the past retweeted some criticism of officials or political opponents instead of criticizing himself.

The retuit fueled speculation that Trump is running out of patience with the popular scientist and that he might fire him, prompting a denial from the White House ahead of Trump’s briefing.

