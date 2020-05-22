The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has made clear the position of his Government before a Covid-19 outbreak. “We will not close our country” if it is affected by a second wave of coronavirus infections, he said.

“People say it is a very different scenario,” Trump said when asked about a second wave during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

“We are going to put out the fires. We are not going to close the country, “said the White House tenant.” We can put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not considering closing our country. “

Trump has previously stated that there may be “embers” of the pandemic that persist in the United States last summer, but maintains that they will be eradicated. Health experts, including those from the Trump administration, have said the virus will likely continue to spread throughout the fall and winter, and may be even more difficult to combat once the flu season begins.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told The Washington Post this week that he “has no doubts” that there will be new waves of cases .

“The virus is not going to go away,” he told Post. “It is a highly transmissible virus. At any time, it is one place or another. As long as that is the case, there is a risk of a resurgence.”

“I WILL NOT GIVE THE PLEASURE TO BE SEEN WEARING A MASK”

During his visit to the Ford plant, the US leader has assured that he will not give the press “the pleasure” of seeing him with a mask, used to prevent possible COVID-19 infection, despite using it.

Trump did wear a mask during the visit – navy blue and with the presidential seal, specifically – but he has refused to wear it in front of the cameras, as reported by the CNN television channel.

