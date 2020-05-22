The President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Thursday that he is not going to give the press “the pleasure” of seeing him with a chinstrap, the protective element that is used throughout the world to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus, to even though it actually uses it.

“I don’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him,” Trump said during a visit to a Ford factory in Michigan, where all employees have been ordered to wear a mask to protect themselves.

During the visit, Trump wore his chinstrap – navy blue and with the presidential seal, specifically – but refused to wear it in front of the cameras, according to CNN television.

Real @realDonaldTrump refused to wear a mask in front of the cameras during a visit to #Ford. However, an image of the president with masks was leaked on social networks. Trump admitted that he put it on, but in front of reporters so as not to give pleasure to the press. pic.twitter.com/xcZShqXbtr – Telemundo News (@TelemundoNews) May 22, 2020

Before starting the trip to Michigan, the US president said he “did not know” if he was going to wear a mask – as the mask is known in the rest of America – during the visit to the factory. “Let’s go see it. A lot of people have asked me that question,” he told reporters.

“I want our country to return to normal. I want to normalize,” he added, quoted by the Europa Press agency.

In early May, Trump visited the Honeywell company’s Arizona facility, which makes N95 chinstraps, without using any of them. He walked around the building with his face uncovered, although he was wearing transparent protective glasses.

“I had one (mask) on before. I wore one in that back area but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure to see it,” said the president after a visit to a Ford factory https://t.co/nIOHEQILwX – El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) May 22, 2020

On the other hand, the US president announced Thursday that he will continue taking preventively hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug without proven efficacy against the coronavirus.

“I have a two-week treatment with hydroxychloriquine. And I have been taking it, I think, only for two weeks,” he concluded, while confirming that the Covid-19 diagnostic test that was performed today has returned negative.

The US has more than 1.5 million cases and 93,800 deaths from the new coronavirus,

.