By Rania El Gamal and Vladimir Soldatkin

DUBAI / MOSCOW, Apr 2 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intervened to reach an agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia that will lead to a drastic cut in oil supplies to stabilize the severely impacted market. by the coronavirus, an advertisement that boosted the barrel by up to 47%.

Trump said he spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that he now expects the two nations to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), an unprecedented figure that it would represent 10% of world supply.

The president said the cuts could go as high as 15 million bpd, but did not specify whether the United States – the world’s largest oil producer – would contribute to the reductions, a measure that is prohibited by the country’s antitrust legislation.

“I spoke to my friend MBS (the prince) from Saudi Arabia, who spoke to President Putin and I hope and trust that they will cut production by about 10 million barrels, perhaps a substantially higher figure, if it happens it will be great for the industry oil and gas, “wrote the US president on Twitter.

Global demand for oil has fallen by a third or 30 million bpd in the week, as some 3 billion people worldwide are confined to their homes by the coronavirus pandemic.

The immense decline in demand sent oil prices to their lowest levels since 2002, to around 20 dollars per barrel, hitting the budgets of the major producing nations and resulting in a major setback for the unconventional hydrocarbon industry in the United States. United, it cannot compete with such weakened values.

Bearish pressure was intensified by the market share battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which were unable to reach an agreement to extend their supply cut pact – reached within the framework of the OPEC + alliance – in early March.

The two nations, in full dispute, announced shortly after the collapse of their agreement that they would increase their crude production, which contributed to the market debacle.

But Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday that Moscow was no longer planning to increase pumping and said it was willing to cooperate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers to stabilize barrel prices.

OPEC’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, called on Thursday to hold an emergency meeting of OPEC and producers outside the bloc. It was not clear if the meeting was going to take place or on what dates.

Brent crude prices shot up by as much as 47% following Trump’s statements and later traded up from 15% to $ 29 a barrel. The benchmark US WTI gained 17% at $ 24.4 a barrel.

