United States President Donald Trump has signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China in relation to the new coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking with President Xi Jinping at the moment and even suggesting that he could even sever ties with the second largest economy in the world.

US President Donald Trump at the White House Oval Office in Washington 4/29/2020 REUTERS / Carlos Barria

Photo: .

In an interview with Fox Business Network, broadcast on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed by China’s failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had left a mark on his January trade deal with Beijing, which he had previously considered a great achievement.

“They should never have let that happen,” said Trump. “So I make a big business deal and now I say that it doesn’t look the same to me. The paint was barely dry and the plague came out. And it doesn’t look the same to me.”

Trump’s resentment extended to Xi, with whom the U.S. President has repeatedly said he has a good relationship.

“But I just – I don’t want to talk to him right now,” Trump said in the interview, taped on Wednesday.

Trump was asked about a Republican senator’s suggestion that U.S. visas be denied to Chinese students who apply to study in areas related to national security, such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could end the whole relationship,” he replied.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

