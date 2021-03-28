Trump says goodbye pardoning more than 140 people: Steve Bannon is among them

The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, has conmuntado today the sentences of conviction to more than 140 people, among which is his former adviser, Steve Banon. Also on the list is rapper Lil Wayne, who was convicted of illegal possession of weapons, as the rapper Kodak Black.

In total there have been 73 pardons and 70 commutations issued in total and in most cases they are people who are serving sentences for minor crimes. Although the appearance of names like that of Steve Banon It has already generated a great controversy.

The sentence of Paul Ericson, Conservative politician who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges. Also on the list of pardons are Robin Hayes, convicted of trying to bribe officials, Kwane Kilpatrick, former mayor of Detroit convicted of organized crime, extortion and false accusation; or Aviem Sella, an Israeli air force officer charged with espionage.

The list can still grow because Trump there is still time to introduce more names in it.

Sign up for our newsletter