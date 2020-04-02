By Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON, Apr 1 (.) – United States President Donald Trump said he invited the executives of his country’s oil companies to the White House to discuss how to help an industry “devastated” by the collapse of energy demand by the coronavirus crisis and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Trump also said that he recently spoke to the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia and believes that the two countries will reach an agreement and end their price war in “a few days”, which would reduce production and drive prices up.

“I am going to meet with the oil producers on Friday. I am going to meet with independent oil producers also on Friday or Saturday, perhaps Sunday. We are going to have many meetings on the matter,” Trump told reporters.

“The oil industry has been devastated worldwide,” he said. “It is very bad for Russia and Saudi Arabia … I think they will reach an agreement,” he added.

Oil prices have fallen nearly two-thirds this year, as the coronavirus crisis has hit world economies hard as two major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia began to flood the market with crude.

The collapse of prices threatens bankruptcies and massive layoffs to the once buoyant local shale industry, as Washington examines ways to protect the sector.

In upcoming meetings with oil executives, Trump is expected to discuss a number of options to help the industry, such as the possibility of tariffs on Saudi oil imports, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report on the meetings.

Large producers expected to participate in Friday’s initial appointment include Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Continental Resources, according to the Journal.

Occidental declined to comment on the situation, while officials from the other firms did not respond to requests for comment.

A source familiar with the plan told . that oil refineries and small producers will also be represented, while potential exemptions to royalty payments on current federal contracts will be discussed both offshore and inland.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), which represents the US oil and gas industry, said its president Mike Sommers will attend the event, although he added that “we are not currently seeking government subsidies or specific industry intervention to deal with the recent market slowdown. “

The API – many of whose members operate globally – has said in the past that it opposes trade tariffs because they can complicate business projects and relationships in other countries.

However, the group sent a letter to the government on March 20 asking for relief from some regulatory requirements to ensure the stability of supplies during the crisis. The Executive then announced the temporary relaxation of some environmental regulations.

Trump this week called the price war between Moscow and Riyadh “crazy” and spoke to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about the matter. Energy authorities from both countries held meetings later and agreed to continue the discussions alongside other major world producers, according to the Kremlin.

Washington also indicated that it plans to send a special envoy to Riyadh to press for a reduction in production.

Saudi oil supply rose to a record more than 12 million barrels a day on Wednesday, according to two industry sources, despite plummeting demand for the coronavirus outbreak and US pressure on the kingdom to stop flood the market with its crude.

(Report by Doina Chiacu, Jeff Mason, Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Gary McWilliams in Houston; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)