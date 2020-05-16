President Donald Trump stated that the coronavirus crisis shows that he was right to order the departure of manufacturing companies from China, again blaming the Asian country for the spread of the disease.

AP –

“Everything I said turned out to be true,” Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business channel.

“These stupid supply chains are all over the world, we should have them all in United States“he added.

The comments come shortly before Trump’s trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to highlight a medical equipment distribution company. It is his second trip in so many weeks, continuing his campaign to convince citizens to reopen businesses, despite warnings from experts that this can cause a second wave of infections.

Trump will visit the Owens and Minor Inc. factory, which the White House says has shipped millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to various hospitals across the country.

While security measures around the president have been tightened in recent days, Trump has so far never been seen in public wearing a mask. Health authorities have recommended covering the face in public places where social distancing is difficult, so as not to inadvertently spread the virus. Trump receives a coronavirus test every day.

It is anticipated that at the Trump factory, he will mention the possibility of using the Strategic Reserve to facilitate diagnoses and “replenish and strengthen the reserve so that the nation will not be caught off guard again,” according to the White House.

Owens & Minor claims to have applied new regulations as a result of the virus, such as limiting the access of visitors to its factories to “essential service or supply” cases, and forcing all personnel to wear protective equipment and submit to periodic temperature measurements.

Pennsylvania also requires that all employees, customers, or visitors to open businesses wear face masks and maintain distance, with the exception of a minor exception mentioned in the governor’s decree.

It is the second time in recent days that Trump has traveled to a state that will be crucial in the November elections. Last week, he visited a factory in Phoenix, Arizona.