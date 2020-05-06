U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House task force to combat coronavirus will continue to work, focused on medical treatments and easing restrictions on trade and social life and perhaps with different advisers.

Trump visits mask factory in Phoenix, Arizona 05/05/2020 REUTERS / Tom Brenner

Photo: .

On Tuesday, Trump had said he planned to dismantle the task force and replace it with “something in a different shape” now that the country is entering a new phase focused on the consequences of the outbreak. He also admitted at the time that “some people” could be hit hard by a resurgence of the virus.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected hard? Yes. But we have to open our country, and we have to open it soon,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday when he visited an Arizona mask factory, where he challenged infection control guidelines by ruling out using one.

In a series of tweets published on Wednesday, he said that, because of its success, “the task force will continue indefinitely focused on SAFETY AND OPENING OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We can add or subtract people to it, if appropriate. . The task force will also focus heavily on vaccines and therapies. “

So far, the task force has had medical professionals focused on tackling the pandemic, some of whom have even offered guidelines that clashed with those of Trump.

Also on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “Now we are studying a little different way, and this way is security and openness. And we will … we will probably have a different group created for this.”

((Translation by São Paulo, 5511 56447702)) REUTERS AC

See too:

Coronavirus: the stories of three marriages celebrated on the internet in isolation

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

