At a press conference at the White House on Thursday night (30), American President Donald Trump again commented on the situation of the covid-19 epidemic in Brazil – which today accounts for 5,901 deaths and 85,380 cases, and in the last 24 hours had a record of new diagnoses, 7,200.

‘I hate to say, but Brazil is very high, the graph is very, very high. Up there, almost vertical, ‘Trump said on Thursday (30) about the country’s coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Win McNamee / . / BBC News Brasil

“I hate to say, but Brazil is very high, the graph is very, very high. Up there, almost vertical,” said the American, who followed: “The president of Brazil is really a good friend of mine, a great man , but they are living in a very difficult time “.

Trump mentioned the Brazilian situation while commenting on the case of Sweden, which he said has also had negative numbers in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Trump, the problem was the European country’s decision not to impose a lockdown, broad social isolation. In a post on Thursday on his Twitter account, Trump said the Swedes “are paying a high price” for avoiding quarantine, with more fatalities than their neighbors, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

“The United States made the right decision,” Trump posted.

Six months from running for re-election, Trump has tried to justify the drastic results of the recession (the American economy shrank 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020) by choosing to prioritize the health and life of Americans, while has been pressuring governors for the reopening of businesses in the states. He fears that the crisis, which has already resulted in 30 million unemployed, may cost votes in November, when the election will take place.

Second mention of Brazil this week

It is the second time in just over 48 hours that Trump mentions Brazil as a negative example of fighting the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the 28th, at a conference with Florida Governor Ron de Santis, Trump said: “Brazil has practically an outbreak, as you know (…) If you look at the graphs you will see what it happened unfortunately with Brazil. We are looking at it very closely “.

At the time, Trump questioned De Santis whether he was considering banning flights from Brazil to Florida and mentioned that the country has fared worse than other South American neighbors in controlling the virus.

The US federal government has been studying a measure like this for about a month and Trump says his decision on the matter will be made in the coming days.

The Florida governor has so far ruled out banning flights from Brazil to his state, but said he is studying the possibility of forcing airlines to subject Brazilians to rapid coronavirus tests before boarding. Brazil is Florida’s main trading partner.

Critics of the priority ally

By expressing public concern twice in the same week about the condition of Brazil in the face of the epidemic, Trump sends a strong message to Bolsonaro and suggests not approving the conduct of the crisis by his colleague.

Bolsonaro minimized the crisis several times and this Wednesday, confronted by reporters with the death toll, he replied: “So what? What do you want me to do?”

The Brazilian president is critical of quarantine measures – which he personally circumvents almost daily – and has been pressuring governors and mayors to relax social distance. The stance led to the crisis with his then health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed in mid-April.

Trump is Brazil’s preferred ally today in global chess and Bolsonaro has been in the country four times since taking office, a record among Brazilian presidents after the re-democratization.

The American has been carefully following the situation in the country. Last Wednesday, the 29th, his Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, and Brazilian Chancellor Ernesto Araújo had a telephone conversation to discuss the importance of a centralized response against Covid-19 in the Americas. They also talked about efforts to produce medical supplies and a vaccine against the disease.

The American president’s concern is that the epidemic in Brazil could lead to the return of an outbreak in the United States, due to the transit of people between the two countries. A second wave of the disease, in addition to further draining US human and financial resources, which already have more than one million cases and more than 60,000 deaths, could mean the end of Trump’s candidacy for the White House.

