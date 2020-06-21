© Provided by .

This combination of images created in March 2020 shows the President of the United States, Donald Trump (I), at the White House, in Washington, on March 3, 2020, and the Democratic candidate for the presidency and former Vice President, Joe Biden ( D), in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump on Saturday night criticized his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, whom he called a « puppet » of the « radical left », at his first rally in three months.

« In Joe Biden’s United States, looters and illegal aliens have more rights than law-abiding Americans, » he added during the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Republican president took advantage of his speech to affirm that he is in good health, after a recent graduation ceremony in which he seemed to show signs of tiredness.

« I will let you know if there is a problem, » Trump told his followers.

« There is a problem with Biden, I can say that, » added the 74-year-old president of his 77-year-old rival, whom he accused of being a « puppet » of the « radical left. »