President Donald Trump launched a frontal attack on the International Criminal Court on Thursday by authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions on court employees. Those punished are those who directly participate in the investigation of soldiers and intelligence agents implicated in possible war crimes in Afghanistan without the consent of the United States.

Miami World / San Diego Tribune

A senior government official said the ICC investigation violates US national sovereignty and argued that Russia could encourage the accusations to US personnel. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to report the order, declined to elaborate on the alleged Russian influence on the court.

The presidential decree constitutes the most recent attack by this government on international organizations, treaties and agreements not aligned with its policies. Since coming to power, Trump has denounced the Paris climate agreement, the nuclear deal with Iran, and two arms control treaties with Russia. It has withdrawn the country from the UN Human Rights Council and UNESCO, threatened to leave the International Postal Union and announced the end of cooperation with the World Health Organization.

The Hague-based court was created in 2002 to try war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in areas where its perpetrators may not have to face justice. For now 123 states recognize their jurisdiction.

But unlike the other treaties and agreements, the United States has never been a member of the ICC. Both party governments fear that US soldiers and officers will be tried for alleged war crimes and heinous crimes. Most member states have pledged not to initiate such lawsuits for fear of losing US military and other aid.

But ICC prosecutors have been willing to investigate US military personnel and this year launched an investigation that was quickly condemned by Washington.